Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7 %

CW stock opened at $192.88 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

