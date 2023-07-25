D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.44.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

