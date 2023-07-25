Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $255.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,543. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.69. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

