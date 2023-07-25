Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.62. Denbury has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $10,954,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.