Desjardins Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$95.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.59.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$79.76. 1,536,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$61.23 and a 1 year high of C$84.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.56. The stock has a market cap of C$86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

