Desjardins Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to Hold

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 828,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.5410498 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

