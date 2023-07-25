Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 20.2% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,842. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

