Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 54,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,655. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

