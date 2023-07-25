DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 526,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.