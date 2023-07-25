DT Investment Partners LLC Has $702,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.80. 566,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,939. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

