DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 537.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,501 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.