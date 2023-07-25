DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 841 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.