DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 61,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,227. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

