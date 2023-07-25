Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $189.54 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.95.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.