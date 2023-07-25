Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $189.54 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

