ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 37,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 37,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.

In other news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 83,333 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $122,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ENDRA Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.