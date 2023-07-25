Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Enovix were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enovix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,433. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

