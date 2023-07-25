Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $210.00 at TD Cowen

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.42.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

EL stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.