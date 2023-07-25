Eversource Energy’s (ES) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ES. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

ES stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.