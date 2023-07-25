Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

