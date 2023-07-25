Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 4,340,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,386. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

