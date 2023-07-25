Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

