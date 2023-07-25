Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.28. The company had a trading volume of 540,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day moving average of $285.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

