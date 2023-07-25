Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.71.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.13. 328,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

