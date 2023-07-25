Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,433. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

