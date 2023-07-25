Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.01. 131,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 346,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

