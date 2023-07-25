Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,331,000 after buying an additional 226,151 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 614,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

