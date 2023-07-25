Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.81.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
