Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

