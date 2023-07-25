Financial Advantage Inc. Buys 312 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 10.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $182.20. 2,062,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,901. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

