Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 147 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises 3.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.31. 153,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -164.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

