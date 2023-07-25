Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $216.18. 956,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,571. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

