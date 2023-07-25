First BanCorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 1,226,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.
Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 157,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
