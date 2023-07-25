First BanCorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 1,226,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 157,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

