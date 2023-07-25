First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 3.2%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 319,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 382,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

