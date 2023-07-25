First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 3.2%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 319,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 382,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Mining Gold
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.