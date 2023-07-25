FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 33,261 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 161,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,484. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

