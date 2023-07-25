Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Trimmed by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on FI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. 627,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.25.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

