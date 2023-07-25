Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.1 %

FND opened at $109.98 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.