Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53,281 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.53. 1,113,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,864. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

