Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Freshworks worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 1,042,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

