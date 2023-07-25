FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,907. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

