General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.06.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.16. 16,939,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,193. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

