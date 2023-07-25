General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. General Motors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$8.15 EPS.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

General Motors stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in General Motors by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

