Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.18) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 491,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,393. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.