Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

