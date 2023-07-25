Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

