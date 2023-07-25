Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,947 Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Muscle Maker by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 123,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Muscle Maker in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GRIL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.97 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Muscle Maker, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc acquired 8,855,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,629,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,975,255.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

