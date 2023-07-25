Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $116.09 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,556,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,087,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 25.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,628. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.