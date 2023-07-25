Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Bank of America by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 176,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,156,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,215. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

