Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 52,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,957. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.