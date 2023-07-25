Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 43,542 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

