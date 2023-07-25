Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,519. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

